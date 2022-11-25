A significant milestone has been reached in the development of a unique multi million pound coastal activities centre in Whitehaven.

The Edge, as it is known, will dominated the harbour skyline.

It's been funded by the government's Coastal Communities Fund, which which is tasked with helping generate jobs and boosting business.

Friday welcomes the topping out ceremony for the development, which sees the final flagstone being place on the second floor of the building.

The Edge project in Whitehaven will changed the landscape of the West Cumbrian coastline Credit: ITV Border

The development will accommodate indoor an outdoor activities, from water sports to cycling.

There is a hotel, meeting area and hospitality facilities, including a venue for live music.

