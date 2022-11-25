Two men have appeared in court accused of cannabis production after a “professionally installed” illegal operation with a potential street value of £2.2 million was located inside an address in Whitehaven.

Huy Tran, 23, and 33-year-old Ty Vo were charged by police after a warrant was executed at the King Street property at around 12:35pm on Thursday 24 November.

They appeared in the dock at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 November.

Both Tran and Vo face an allegation of cannabis production.

Outlining the alleged circumstances, prosecutor Pamela Fee said: “Officers have located a large, professionally installed cannabis farm consisting of nine grow rooms of cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

“In total, 1,489 plants. The total potential yield of the grow was 223.88kg with a potential street value of £2,238,800.”

Ms Fee alleged that the operation was “capable of being able to produce industrial quantities for commercial use”.

This means the defendants, if convicted, could face prison sentences of up to five years.

John Temperley, the district judge, concluded the case should be sent to Carlisle Crown Court.

Tran and Vo are due to appear in front of a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday 22 December.

In the meantime they were both remanded in custody, with Ms Hunter confirming during the 10-minute hearing that no application was being lodged for bail.

As news of the charges were announced earlier today, Detective Superintendent Matt Scott, of Cumbria police, said: “We continue to be proactive in tackling drug activity in Cumbria.

“We will act upon intel and reports around the cultivation of drugs and drug supply in Cumbria.

“We would urge anyone who has any suspicions about any buildings that might be used for illegal purposes to come forward with information.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...