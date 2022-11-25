It has been a great year for sport throughout Cumbria, with Ben Stokes leading England to T20 World Cup glory, showcasing the hot bed of talent throughout the region.

The Cumbria Sport awards celebrate those who have achieved sporting greatness over the past 12 months and to showcase their achievements.

There are 11 categories for the awards, ranging from sports personality of the year to the disability performance award.

Here are the winners across all 11 categories in the awards this year:

Sports Personality of the Year- Georgia Stanway

The Performance of the Year Award- Dan Bewley

Junior Sports Personality of the Year- Callum Harrogate

Disability Performance Award- Tyler Baines

Team of the Year- Upper Eden Rugby Club

Junior Team of the Year- Eden Eagles U11 Dodgeball Team

Coach of the Year- Mark Holding

Service to Sport Award- Mike Firby

Becky Underwood Volunteer of the Year- Stephen Reed

Community Club or Group of the Year- Eden Dodgeball Club

Active Education Award- Rockcliffe C of E School

Special Award- Gary McKee

There are also three rising star award winners - an award celebrating athletes who have demonstrated their potential throughout the year.

The award winners for this category were Carley Thwaites, Joshua Reibbitt and Lexi Dixon.

Richard Johnston, Chair of Cumbria Sports Awards judging panel said: “Each year the judging panel are overwhelmed by the number and quality of nominations for the Cumbria Sports Awards which celebrate the enormous effort and talents of the sporting stars in the county.

"It’s never an easy task deciding on the winners – we have an incredible range of great sporting talent in the county.

"We would like to congratulate all of our winners and to acknowledge the quality of our major sports performers and our emerging talent, as well as thanking the army of volunteers and coaches in Cumbria who make sport happen on a daily basis."

