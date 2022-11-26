Play Brightcove video

Carlisle Station Manager Anthony Rooney from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service explains the importance of hosting live demonstration events for the public.

Crews from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service held a demonstration in Carlisle city centre on Saturday 26 November as part of National Road Safety Week.

Firefighters from Carlisle’s East and West fire stations replicated a road traffic collision incident and demonstrated how crews would rescue casualties from the vehicle.

Every year emergency services attend hundreds of road traffic collisions, rescuing drivers and passengers and providing emergency first aid and trauma care.

Angela Opie, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service’s Group Manager for Prevention, said: “Road traffic collisions can be devastating for those involved, their loved ones and for all emergency services personnel to attend.

“Lives are still being destroyed by the failure of drivers to be responsible behind the wheel before and during their travels.

“All the members of the Cumbria Road Safety Partnership (CRSP) work tirelessly to reduce the number of people tragically killed or seriously injured in the county by identifying the causes and types of accidents that happen, and through the delivery of road safety education throughout the year to different age groups and levels of driver experience.

“Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service delivers Road Awareness Training to all age groups, specifically focusing on 17 to 24-year-olds as they are at the highest risk of having or being involved in an accident.

“We feel that education really is working, but we all agree there is much more collaborative work that can be done to reduce the number of incidents even further.”

Some simple steps regularly undertaken by drivers could help to save lives and serious injuries on our roads - not only to drivers and their passengers, but to other road users such as motorcyclists, scooters, cyclists, and pedestrians.

More information about Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service’s road safety awareness training is available online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...