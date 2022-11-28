England cricket captain Ben Stokes will donate all his match fees from the upcoming Test series in Pakistan to the country's flood appeal.

The disaster has been described as a "monsoon on steroids" by the UN, and is estimated to have affected more than 33 million people.

Stokes, 31, who grew up in Cockermouth, Cumbria, announced his plans on Twitter saying he wanted to "give something back".

He wrote: "To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting.

"There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.

"The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had a significant impact on the country and people.

"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket.

He finished: "Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding."

The series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, has matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

While Pakistan are fifth in the WTC Standings, England are out of contention for the final and are placed seventh.

