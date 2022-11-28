Play Brightcove video

Cammy Little from Moffat Rugby Club remembers the inspirational Doddie Weir.

Moffat rugby club marked the passing of sporting legend Doddie Weir on Sunday 27 November.

Youth players from Cambuslang and across Dumfries and Galloway took part in a small tournament with all of the teams holding a minute's applause before each game.

Doddie Weir was a supporter of Moffat rugby club and was a regular guest there, speaking at numerous club events throughout his life.

Cammy Little, from Moffat Rugby Club said: “I followed his career, and I watched him on the international stage, and the club stage.

“He was a big inspiration for any young lad. Doddie Weir and Thomas Smith were two of my big heroes and unfortunately I have seen them both pass away.

“They gave me what I like in rugby - the camaraderie, the fun, teamwork, all that stuff.”

Mr Little first met the larger-than-life rugby star as a child working in his parents’ bakery in Moffat.

He has since gone on to play and coach rugby at all levels. He has also supported Doddie Weir's charity work throughout the years, and is passionate about continuing these efforts in Doddie's memory.

"There are other people living with MND like Doddie did, he wanted to help people, he wanted to find a cure.

“We need to take that drive and have the fight that he had, he was given only two years to live, and he lived for another six.”

