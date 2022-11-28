A person has had to be treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and burns following an early morning house fire in Barrow-in-Furness.

Six fire engines, the joint incident command unit and an aerial ladder platform were called out to tackle the blaze just before 5am on Monday 28 November.

They were on the scene less than seven minutes after the 999 call was made.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service says its crews have responded to a number of significant property fires in the last eight days, at both commercial and residential properties.

In response, Andy Lee, the service's area manager has issued a fresh reminder about the importance of fire vigilance.

He said: "It is unusual in Cumbria for us to see a series of property fires in the same geographical area in such a short space of time, however these incidents are not connected."

Fire and Rescue crews will be out in the Barrow and South Lakes areas over the next few days to reassure the public and answer any fire safety questions people may have.

Mr Lee added: "Working smoke alarms do save lives, but they are a small part of staying safe from fire - they do not extinguish fire or guarantee a safe escape from the property.

"They should be used as part of a ‘staying safe from fire’ toolkit which includes, maintaining clear escape routes, keeping doors shut to prevent smoke travel and fire spread, reducing the sources of ignition and being safe when cooking.

"People with reduced mobility or other health conditions may not be able to evacuate as easily as others and may need increased fire safety measures.

"We carry out 10,000 home visits every year to ensure smoke alarms are working and that people have a plan in case a fire does occur."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...