Moffat is celebrating the festive period by providing local businesses a venue to reach a wider audience at their annual Christmas market.

Many business owners running stalls at the market say that they have had a very difficult few months as a result of the cost of living crisis.

The market is one of several events organized by Moffat Productions. Credit: ITV Border

Linnhe Cringean who organised this year's festive market said: "It is really important to be able to support small designers and makers, this is not just a hobby for them, this is their actual business, so being able to actually provide an opportunity for them to come out and sell their wares and reach a wider audience, especially when people are feeling good."

Local beekeeper Phil Collett has a stall at the event where he is selling honey and wax products. He said: "At the markets, I can get the retail price in my pocket. Obviously, with the price of everything these days, even beekeeping is very expensive, just getting around our hives, the amount of money I am spending on diesel is quite fearsome, so markets like these make it all possible."

The Christmas market is one of three major events organised each year by Moffat Promotions.

