Catch up on Representing Border - 29 November 2022

On tonight's programme - a stark warning on the future of Scottish agriculture as the Farmers Union tells Ministers to prioritise production or risk food shortages. We'll hear from farmers in the Borders and Tim Backshall speaks to Jonnie Hall, the Director of Policy for NFU Scotland. Also tonight - a call for action to halt the decline of the high street. We report on one project in Dumfries providing a model for town centre regeneration. And after last week's Supreme Court judgement on indyref two we'll consider the next steps in the constitutional debate with the Borders MSP, the SNP's Christine Grahame and the Conservative's Constitution Spokesperson Donald Cameron.