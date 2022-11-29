Celebration event will showcase new community hub in Millom

Members of the local community in and around Millom are invited to a celebration event this Saturday 3 December 2022 between 10am and 1pm, to showcase the new Millom Community Hub.

The event will take place in the new hub on Salthouse Road. The whole community is invited to join in the celebrations to mark the official opening of the redesigned building.

There will be imaginative play sessions delivered by Pyjama Drama for children aged between three and seven.

Parents and carers can book in advance through Eventbrite to secure a place.

There will also be a range of activities, including Christmas crafts, music, and a free raffle.

The event will showcase the new hub which brings together public and community services in a fit-for-purpose setting. Services now available from the building include Millom Library, Copeland Borough Council's revenue and benefits team, and adult learning, alongside office bases for the NHS and police. From the new year, the premises will also accommodate Millom School reception class.

The building that previously housed Millom Library (on St George’s Road) will be used by Sellafield Ltd for Millom-based staff and those in the surrounding area. This will bring an increased footfall within the town during the day to complement other projects that form part of the Town Deal. Sellafield Ltd is taking on an extensive renovation, bringing further investment into the town.

Cllr Deborah Earl, Cumbria County Council cabinet member for public health and community services, said: “This event is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the brilliant new Millom Community Hub. The transformed building provides a modernised setting for the library amongst a range of other public services.”

