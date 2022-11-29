Hundreds of cleaners at Sellafield are taking part in a ballot over whether to strike over what the GMB Union says is a zero per cent pay offer.

More than 300 workers employed by Mitie at the nuclear site will vote on whether they are willing to take industrial action in a consultative ballot which closes on 8 December.

A spokesperson for Mitie said: "Claims there is a zero percent offer are not accurate. We’re disappointed that GMB is considering a ballot for industrial action given that annual pay talks are ongoing.

"We recently announced a £10m Winter Support package, designed to help the lowest paid colleagues across Mitie with the rising cost of living. This is in addition to annual pay talks at Sellafield and we continue discussions around how we can further support our frontline colleagues.

“As always, our priority is to ensure that services are delivered, sites remain secure and there is no disruption should strike action occur in the future.”

Oli Slack, GMB organiser, said: “Sellafield’s cleaners do a difficult, sometimes dirty job keeping this huge nuclear site running smoothly. Bosses promised them a pay offer at the beginning of November to help with the devastating cost of living crisis.

“But so far they’ve had nothing and workers are angry. Mitie needs to get something on the table sharpish to nip any strike in the bud.”

