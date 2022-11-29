New Christmas Market opens in Carlisle city centre this week

Preparations are underway for Carlisle’s Christmas Market, starting this Friday, 2 December.

The city centre open-air market, based in the pedestrianised shopping area, will be held until Sunday 11 December.

In this first year of the new Christmas Market, traders will come together to offer residents and visitors to Carlisle a very Merry Christmas.

Open daily, the market will feature over 40 Alpine-style chalets selling a wide range of gifts, crafts, food and drink.

Featuring local and visiting traders there will be a variety of delicious treats and Christmas favourites on offer, including giant bratwurst from the iconic German Schwenkegrill; an exotic selection of ostrich, wild boar and crocodile burgers; Italian macaroons; traditional hot Glühwein and the very best in cheeses and chutneys.

Among the smells and tastes of the food stalls, traditionally decorated chalets will be selling artisan craft products.

Cllr Stephen Higgs, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Successful Christmas Markets attract visitors from across the UK and Europe have become a significant contributor to the local economy of the towns and cities that host them.

“We are confident the Carlisle Christmas Market will quickly establish itself as a leading festive attraction in the city and will add to our wonderful seasonal calendar of events.”

More information about other festive events in Carlisle is available online.

