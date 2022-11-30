A mum from Workington has become a world champion body builder after only setting foot in a gym a year ago.

Kerry Mcdonald won the women’s trained body category at the PCA body building world championships on 20 November.

The 43-year-old said she has always wanted to do bodybuilding but has never had the confidence to until recently.

The mum-of-four said: "I literally had just never done any exercises.

"I’ve always had good genetics, like 18 years ago when I met my partner, he said 'you must have been to the gym' and I was like 'I’ve never set foot in a gym'

"He said 'you’d be fantastic at body building'.

"As time went on I really wanted to do it but didn’t feel like I had the confidence."

Kerry Mcdonald won the women’s trained body category at the PCA body building world championships. Credit: ITV Border News

In May last year, Ms Mcdonald was diagnosed with ADHD, which she feels stopped her from achieving anything in her life before she began bodybuilding.

She said: “I felt, even though I’ve got my children and stuff, I'd never completed anything from start to finish.

"Then I really thought I’m going to just tell people that Im going to do this, so I did, from start to finish and it was the first thing I'd ever really achieved “

Ted Clifton, who is one of Ms Mcdonald's coaches, has trained as a bodybuilder himself for 60 years and owned a gym for 44 years.

He said becoming world champion after starting training a year ago is an unusual feat.

He added: “Thousands of body builders have trained in my gym but I’ve never known a female body builder go from not using a weight before, to and then to start training, and win as many shows and a world title.

"Its incredible what she’s done. I reckon she’ll go all the way."

Ted Clifton had been in the body building industry for years, and thinks Kerry can go all the way. Credit: ITV Border News

Her partner Steven, who used to be a competitive bodybuilder himself, said: “I’ve cried at many a show when she’s won and stuff like that. It’s inspired and and I get a buzz watching her to be fair.

"It’s like living the dream as well myself."

Ms Mcdonald is now going in to off-season to build muscle in preparation for more competitions next year.

