Cumbria Police has launched a Christmas and New Year drink and drug drive campaign to highlight the consequences of being under the influence behind the wheel.

Police are urging drivers to make sure they plan ahead when intending to drink alcohol this Christmas so they will not be tempted to get behind the wheel.

Chief Inspector Steve Hunter said: “Targeting those who drink and take drugs before getting behind the wheel is a priority for our officers 365 days a year.

“Whilst we have only just launched the winter campaign at the weekend, so far in the month of November we have already arrested more than 100 people for being behind the wheel whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

“This Christmas party season I urge everyone to make sure they plan ahead before going out as the consequences of driving whilst unfit could be catastrophic.

“Every Christmas, lives are lost on our roads as a direct result of drink and drug driving. Plan your journey home now, not once you’ve started drinking.”

The force said drivers under the influence could lose their license, job, be fined thousands of pounds and potentially be sent to prison.

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “Drink and drug driving is a selfish act that not only places the life of the perpetrator at risk but also the lives of innocent road users, passengers and pedestrians.

“It’s simply not worth the risk – if you are out drinking during the festive period please make sure that you have a safe way home."

