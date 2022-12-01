Catch up on Representing Border - 1 December 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Ian Blackford quits as the SNP's Commons leader after months of tensions in the nationalist's Commons group. Tom Sheldrick reports from Westminster. Also on the programme, Nicola Sturgeon's plans for a national care service are criticised by her own MSPs as a Holyrood committee raises concerns over costs. And tributes to the life and work of the rugby legend and MND campaigner Doddie Weir. Plus commentary on the day's main stories from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times.