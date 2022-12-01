Next stage for £1.5 billion A66 Trans Pennine project

National Highways, the agency responsible for managing and improving the country's highway network, has confirmed a major milestone in the A66 northern trans-pennine project.

The 'examination stage' of the Development Consent Order - the formal application process for agreeing the planning and delivery of the project - is a significant step towards delivering the project.

It will take place over a six-month period, with a decision from the Secretary of State’s anticipated before the end of 2023.

As part of the process, Cumbria County Council will prepare a report setting out the impacts of the scheme on the local area and raise any concerns.

The county council says it has focused on several key issues throughout the public consultations carried out so far, including:

Supporting the delivery of a Scotch Corner to Penrith “off A66” route suitable for walking, cycling and horse riding.

Providing high-quality and dedicated service provision for HGVs along the A66 route.

Minimising disruption for local communities and road network during construction works.

Ensuring that key junctions, including Kemplay Bank and M6 Junction 40 are improved sufficiently to address current and future congestion.

Providing improvements for horse-drawn traffic accessing Appleby Horse Fair on the local road network.

Including more and smarter technology across the A66 to bolster resilience.

Enhancing the existing strategic diversion routes, specifically the A6 and A685.

Minimising environmental harm with a clear plan for carbon offsetting.

Maximising the socio-economic and legacy benefits and opportunities to train and employ local people.

The project would involve making the entire route between Penrith and Scotch Corner a dual carriageway, and deliver significant improvements to the A66 between Junction 40 of the M6 at Penrith and Junction 53 of the A1(M) at Scotch Corner.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "The county council has long advocated the need for improvements on the A66.

"Our priority now is to ensure the project meets the needs of our communities and businesses, and drives economic growth in Cumbria, so we continue to look carefully at the scheme and will be making appropriate representations as a part of this important Examination stage.

"The county council acknowledges the many potential benefits of the project but will wish to ensure that key issues are properly addressed before giving full backing to the proposed investment.

"We will continue to work closely with the Department for Transport and National Highways to maximise the benefits the project can deliver for local communities and the wider county.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The A66 plays an essential role for journeys across the north of England and provides the most direct route between the central belt of Scotland and the eastern side of England.

"It’s a critical route for freight, providing links to a number of international ports like Stranraer, Hull and Felixstowe and connects holiday makers to their destination, whether that be in the Yorkshire Dales or Lake District.

"The A66 plays an important role in the life of nearby communities, connecting people to jobs, education, health and other essential services. But sections of the road aren’t up to modern standards. It repeatedly widens and narrows, making it prone to congestion and delay."

The full details of the proposed A66 upgrade improvements are available via the National Highways website.

