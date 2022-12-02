A further £200,000 has been invested in a project which aims to improve Cumbria's natural environment.

The Cumbria Coastal Community Forest project will see thousands of trees planted along the western coast of Cumbria, creating up to 150 hectares of new woodland.

It had already received a £1.1 million grant from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), but now the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has announced it will top up that money

NDA Chief Executive, David Peattie, said: "It’s our mission to clean up the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, and we have a legal and ethical responsibility to do that sustainably, with care for our communities and the environment.

"The Cumbria Coastal Community Forest will provide a lasting legacy that is beneficial to the people of Cumbria, its wildlife and the environment."

James Cobbold, Forest Director, said: "The support of the NDA is huge news for the Cumbria Coastal Community Forest, particularly at such an early stage of the programme.

"Through the creation of new woodlands in partnership with communities, the Community Forest provides a powerful way to build relationships with local people, organisations and businesses to create sustainable change for the coast of Cumbria.

"Trees help to provide clean air, improve soil quality and provide resilience to help reduce the effects of climate change, such as flooding and drought.

"There will be opportunities for nature recovery, carbon storage, enhancing biodiversity and environmental resilience."

Councillor Celia Tibble, Cumbria County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Chair of the Forest Board, added: "I am delighted that Cumbria’s Coastal Community Forest has been allocated additional funding by the NDA.

"It will not only offer opportunities for decarbonisation but enhance the county’s natural capital, making Cumbria a more attractive place to live and work."

