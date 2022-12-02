Carlisle man jailed for three years and nine months for knife-point robbery

A Carlisle man who robbed a food delivery driver and threatened him with a knife has been jailed.

James Broughton, 31, was sentenced to three years and nine months for robbery at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 2 December, for threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, .

The sentencing was outlined as follows:

42 months for robbery

Six months to run concurrently for the possession of the knife

Three months consecutive sentence for the assault on a Police Sergeant

Two months to run concurrently for the assault on a Police Constable

On 4 October 2022, a 999 call was made to police reporting a suspected break-in at a property on Trafalgar Street and that a vehicle was seen parked in the area.

Officers located the vehicle and spoke to the driver who had been delivering a takeaway order to a property on Trafalgar Street and was robbed by a man later identified as Broughton.

The court heard that the delivery driver was looking for an address when he was approached by a male, now known to be Broughton asking, "What number are you looking for?"

The driver replied and asked Broughton if he was from that address. Broughton said ‘no’ and walked away.

After the delivery driver had returned to his vehicle, Broughton approached him holding a pocketknife, grabbed the key from the ignition and demanded money. Broughton shouted demands before making a movement which led the victim to believe he was going to be stabbed.

Broughton took the cash leaving in the direction of an alleyway. Officers attended the address of the reported potential break-in and spoke to Broughton who matched the description of the man involved in the robbery.

He was arrested and during a search of the property, officers found two pocketknives, clothing matching the description of the suspect and £110 in cash. The mobile number used to make the takeaway order was also found to be linked to Broughton.

Police Constable Rebecca Lynch, investigating officer said: “This was a pre-planned robbery by Broughton who ordered the takeaway to then confront the delivery driver.

“The victim was simply doing his job when Broughton targeted him, making him fear that he could have been injured. If Broughton had used the knife, the consequences could have been fatal.

"We take these offences extremely seriously, ensuring that individuals who use weapons to carry out threatening behaviour are subject to robust investigation, and we will do everything we can to bring criminals to justice."

