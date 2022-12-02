A crackdown on alcohol-fuelled disorder in licensed premises could see those responsible receive a lengthy ban.

Any offences fuelled by alcohol in Whitehaven, like assault, disorder and drug crime will now incur a 13-month ban.

The stricter punishment will exclude them from the town's public houses and off-licence premises. Exclusions run from one month to one year, with a two-year to lifetime ban for the most serious offences.

Sergeant David Macdonald, of the Copeland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "From a policing point of view, licensing standards in Copeland are high and this campaign highlights the stance the trade is taking.

"Its aim is to remind individuals that ultimately people have to take responsibility for their own consumption of alcohol and their behaviour."Christmas is meant to be a time of celebration with friends and family but unfortunately there is always a small number of people who just take it too far. This often this leads to disorder which creates stress and even injury for pub goers, pub owners, pub staff and even the police."I am pleased to see Pubwatch partners imposing robust but appropriate bans, meaning that anyone causing trouble will be put on a ban for the next 13 months."If you do cause trouble, you will face robust consequences."

Pubwatch is the licensed trade’s equivalent of Neighbourhood Watch and is aimed at promoting responsible drinking in a safe environment. Over 20 local premises have voluntarily signed up to Pubwatch and members hold regular meetings to discuss matters arising within their own areas.

Chairman of Whitehaven Pubwatch Jason Fisher said: “This deals appropriately with individuals who commit trouble in pubs.“What we’re doing is aiming to make sure people can come out to enjoy a safe and enjoyable night and that we as licensees will not tolerate such behaviour in our establishments."This gives a real consequence for those who choose to behave inappropriately. It means those causing trouble face a ban that impacts on them for both this Christmas and next."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...