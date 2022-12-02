A woman accused of modern slavery offences and the alleged trafficking of two women for sex has appeared before Carlisle Magistrates’ Court.

Ana Stefan, 29, faces three charges under the Modern Slavery Act of 2015.

Two of these allege that she arranged, or facilitated the travel of two different women between 1 January 2020 and 15 September 2021.

The third charge alleges the controlling of prostitution for gain.

Court papers state that she is alleged to have "intentionally controlled the activities of another person in relation to their prostitution in any part of the world for - or in expectation of - gain" for herself.

Ms Stefan appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 December and spoke from the dock through a Romanian interpreter to confirm her name, date of birth and address, and to say she was giving no indication of pleas to the charges at this stage.

Prosecutor Andy Travis said it was alleged that €184,000 had "passed through the defendant’s hands between the dates of the charges".

"It is a complex case," said Mr Travis. "It is only suitable for the crown court."

District Judge John Temperley committed the case to Carlisle Crown Court, where Ms Stefan will appear in front of a judge on 4 January 2023.

Ms Stefan was granted conditional bail; she must surrender her passport, not leave the UK, not purchase travel tickets that would allow any person to enter or exit the UK, and must stay at her current address.

