Carlisle rail lines to reopen this week after freight train derailment

Drone footage from Network Rail reveals the aftermath of the train derailment in Carlisle

Direct trains services between Carlisle and Newcastle and Carlisle and Skipton will resume this week, after the routes were closed by a major freight train derailment.

Railway engineers are putting the finishing touches to complex repairs at Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle after several wagons of a train carrying powdered cement came off the track seven weeks ago.

Network Rail has confirmed that trains can run again from Wednesday 7 December.

Huge damage was caused to the Victorian railway bridge, railway lines and signalling equipment during the incident on Wednesday 19 October.

Since then the railway has been closed in both directions - impacting all services on the Tyne Valley line between Carlisle and Newcastle and the Settle to Carlisle line between Carlisle, Appleby and Skipton.

More than 25,000 hours of work has taken place to get the railway restored so trains can run again.

Network Rail teams pour concrete on to the new bridge deck at Petteril Junction in Carlisle. Credit: Network Rail

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “I’m sorry to passengers who’ve faced much longer journeys over the last seven weeks while we carried out our emergency railway repairs. I know how frustrating rail delays can be on people’s lives and we’ve worked tirelessly to get the routes restored as quickly as possible.

“This has been a very complex recovery and repair job. When it’s complete, this major railway junction will be better than new and will provide more reliable journeys for passengers and freight for years to come.”

Network Rail has outlined the extent of work completed over the last seven weeks:

Forensic rail accident investigators assessed the cause of the derailment

The locomotive and 11 of 14 wagons carrying powdered cement were recovered soon after the incident

Giant vacuums removed 80 tonnes of powdered cement from three wagons which needed lifting by a huge crane

An 800-tonne crane recovered those wagons which ended up in the water and on the embankment

Environment Agency experts made sure no contamination entered the river Petteril

Eighty metres of damage track was replaced

400 metres of cabling was installed for signals and points

Two switches – moving sections of track which enables trains to switch lines - were replaced

125 tonnes of structural concrete was poured into 16 tonnes of metal reinforcement cages to repair the damaged railway bridge over the river

The work took 25,000 hours, over 40 people working 12-hour days, seven days-week, for seven weeks.

Rail replacement buses will continue to be in operation until the lines reopen to keep passengers on the move, with people being urged to plan their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We have been working very hard with Network Rail to reopen the railway at Petteril bridge following the freight train derailment in October.

“Work will be completed next week and Northern train services will be able to resume on both the Tyne Valley and Settle to Carlisle lines. We’d like to thank our customers for being patient during this disruption and everyone involved in getting our passengers moving again.”

Anne Ridley, from the Tyne Valley Community Rail Partnership, said: “This incident has highlighted the importance of the railway to our communities and local residents. We welcome the news that the complex recovery and reinstatement operation is on target for re-opening of services to and from Carlisle for passengers on the Tyne Valley and Settle-Carlisle routes."

