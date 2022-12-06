Cockermouth is to host the Taste Cumbria Christmas event this weekend.

The two day event will take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December with a festive market set to take shape in the town.

A range of food and drink will be on offer, as well as live music from local artists on an acoustic stage.

There will also be a range of children's activities taking place including an art workshop and a fairground.

The range of activities for Saturday include:

10am – 3pm – Santa Claus @ Kirkgate Arts

10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – face painting

10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – elf workshops

10am – 3pm – Throughout town – street theatre

10am – 3pm – Blossom Valley artisan gift shop, Main Street – Christmas crafts – make a snow globe, festive slime and a traditional Christmas decoration. £3.50 per child.

10am – 5pm – Fairground rides – Main Street

The live music for Saturday includes:

10:45 – 11am – Fairfield Primary School Choir

11am – 12pm – Cockermouth Mechanics Brass Band

12:15pm – 1:15pm – Miss Cindy Hoten

1:30pm – 2:30pm – Chelsea Reynolds

2:45pm – 3:45pm – Pecker

4:00pm – 5:00pm – Mojo Rising

The activities for Sunday include:

10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – face painting with Silly Gilly of Party Fun

10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – elf workshops

10am – 3pm – Throughout town – street theatre

10am – 3pm – Blossom Valley artisan gift shop, Main Street – Christmas crafts – make a snow globe, festive slime and a traditional Christmas decoration. £3.50 per child.

10am – 4pm – Fairground rides – Main Street

The music for Sunday includes:

11am – 12pm – Alex Freitas

12:15pm – 1:15pm – Gary Jackson

1:30pm – 2:30pm – Chelsea Reynolds

2:45pm – 3:45pm – Miss Pearl

