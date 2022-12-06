Food festival set to arrive in Cockermouth this weekend
Cockermouth is to host the Taste Cumbria Christmas event this weekend.
The two day event will take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December with a festive market set to take shape in the town.
A range of food and drink will be on offer, as well as live music from local artists on an acoustic stage.
There will also be a range of children's activities taking place including an art workshop and a fairground.
The range of activities for Saturday include:
10am – 3pm – Santa Claus @ Kirkgate Arts
10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – face painting
10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – elf workshops
10am – 3pm – Throughout town – street theatre
10am – 3pm – Blossom Valley artisan gift shop, Main Street – Christmas crafts – make a snow globe, festive slime and a traditional Christmas decoration. £3.50 per child.
10am – 5pm – Fairground rides – Main Street
The live music for Saturday includes:
10:45 – 11am – Fairfield Primary School Choir
11am – 12pm – Cockermouth Mechanics Brass Band
12:15pm – 1:15pm – Miss Cindy Hoten
1:30pm – 2:30pm – Chelsea Reynolds
2:45pm – 3:45pm – Pecker
4:00pm – 5:00pm – Mojo Rising
The activities for Sunday include:
10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – face painting with Silly Gilly of Party Fun
10am – 3pm – Main Street Kid's Gazebo – elf workshops
10am – 3pm – Throughout town – street theatre
10am – 3pm – Blossom Valley artisan gift shop, Main Street – Christmas crafts – make a snow globe, festive slime and a traditional Christmas decoration. £3.50 per child.
10am – 4pm – Fairground rides – Main Street
The music for Sunday includes:
11am – 12pm – Alex Freitas
12:15pm – 1:15pm – Gary Jackson
1:30pm – 2:30pm – Chelsea Reynolds
2:45pm – 3:45pm – Miss Pearl
