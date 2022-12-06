Bosses of a Carlisle hospice are hoping the return of a fundraising event provides a vital boost to the charity.

Eden Valley Hospice and Jigsaw, Cumbria's Children Hospice, is holding its first in-person Light up a Life service at Carlisle Cathedral since 2019.

The service, on 9 December, is a chance for the community to join together and dedicate a light to remember lost loved ones.

The event is part of the hospice's Light up a Life appeal, an annual fundraising event for the charity.

The hospice must raise more than £3m each year to continue caring for people with life-limiting illnesses.

During the service, the Christmas lights will be turned on by Penrith woman Andrea Mortimer, whose son Jacob was cared for by Jigsaw last year.

He was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour when he was six months old and died a few months later at Jigsaw.

Martha Pardoe, fundraiser at the hospice, said: “It’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to welcome our incredible supporters, the local community and other special guests to our Light up a Life service at Carlisle Cathedral and we cannot wait to see everyone again.

“The service promises to be a very special occasion, with music, readings and plenty of opportunities to remember loved ones.

"Thank you to all those who’ve very generously donated to the appeal so far, your contributions will really make a difference to local families.”

On 28 November, the charity held a smaller event at the hospice's Durdar Road site where people lit a candle in memory of lost loved ones.

This gathering, which featured a performance by the Border Concert Band, was also the first of its kind since 2019 and was attended by hospice supporters of all generations.

It was also an opportunity to officially switch on the Christmas lights in the hospice grounds with that part of the service led by Joe Alecock, from Carlisle, who has been supported by Jigsaw for around 16 years.

The football-mad 26-year-old has a muscle-wasting condition and attends Jigsaw regularly for respite care.

Mr Alecock said: “Jigsaw is a loving and caring place that you can also have a good laugh in, a bit of banter which always helps. The best thing for me is being able to get that break from day-to-day life.”

The service is open to all members of the community and starts at 7:30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...