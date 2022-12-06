A cycle path has been chosen as the first place in Scotland for a permanent piece of artwork to recognise autism.

The sculpture, in Dumfries and Galloway, is one of four being created for Disability History Month.

This one draws inspiration from the 18th century Kirkcudbrightshire noble, Hugh Blair.

The man behind the project, Dylan Esposito, said: "Hugh Blair was really into making dry stone walls that apparently to other people did not appear to serve any purpose.

"So I wanted to make it dry stone like form that also did not look like it had a purpose, so that is why I cut the half section out of it which also kind of acts like a bench.

The team behind the project got support from Dumfries charity The Usual Place.

Luke Smith, who is an Autism Trainer, said: "I brought to the project my hobbies and interests of how I visualise things, day to day life."

Luke's suggestions include adding small moulds to the main sculpture in the shape of food, toys and tablets.

Each week new moulds will also be added to enhance Dylan's work, based on the suggestions of autism trainers and others from the disability community.

