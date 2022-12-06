Temperatures throughout Cumbria and Southern Scotland are set to plummet this week as a cold snap hits the UK.

Cold weather will see the temperature fall well below freezing, with a potential low of minus six making its way towards those living in Cumbria.

Wednesday will see the lowest of the temperatures, with those living in Carlisle bracing themselves for a low of minus six at nine in the morning.

The cold snap will remain throughout the rest of the day on Wednesday with temperatures failing to reach above freezing throughout the day.

The weather in Dumfries is not much better, with a low of minus five set to rock the Southern Scotland town.

A level three cold weather alert has been issued across the whole of England from Wednesday evening through till Monday 12 November, from the UK Health Security Agency.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: "Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.

"However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

"Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times.

"We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.

"There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...