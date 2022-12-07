On tonight's programme - the SNP's new leader at Westminster Stephen Flynn faces the Prime Minister for the first time as the nationalists take heart from a new opinion poll suggesting support for independence has surged since the Supreme Court's referendum ruling. Peter MacMahon speaks to the pollster Emily Gray from Ipsos and The Daily Record's Political Editor Paul Hutcheon. Also on the programme - after a damning report on Scotland's failure to meet climate change targets Peter questions the Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson. And we report from Kelso on our crumbling cultural heritage - how the continued closure of key historic sites in the South of Scotland is harming tourism and hitting the local economy

