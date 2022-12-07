Cumbria's only military museum is celebrating its 90th birthday after it first opened its doors in 1932.

The museum is charging just sixpence for entry, the same fee that was charged when it first welcomed visitors.

Doors will be open until 2 o'clock today [Wednesday] with the museum offering free short tours for those visiting.

90 years ago the museum was started through donations from soldiers and officers who had returned from the First World War.

Their aim was to encourage recruits to learn about their Regimental history. Today, the collections offer valuable insight into the lives of a soldier from 1702 to present day.

The museum is now a charity and currently resides in Alma Block, its third location within the castle during the 90 year history.

Cumbria’s Museum of Military Life tells the stories of the King’s Own Royal Border Regiment, The Border Regiment, and its antecedent Regiments.

The museum was established as a Museum within the Keep of Carlisle Castle on 7 December 1932.

At this time, the Castle was the Depot of the Border Regiment and the castle, although an historic monument, was looked after by the Office of Works.

