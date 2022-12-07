Play Brightcove video

Some of the UK's best ice hockey players have swapped pucks for presents by delivering toys to children in hospital.

The Solway Sharks visited Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary to give gifts to poorly children.

One of the players, Ross Murray, said it's a good way for them to give back to the community.

He said: "The community is really good to us, so if we can come up and put a smile on a child's face or even the nurses' faces then that is our job done."

Donations were made by the team's supporters - and this year saw a huge increase in their generosity.

The players say it's good to give something back to the community. Credit: ITV Border

Murray added: "It's crazy. I think last year we only had about 50 or 60 [soft toys] but this year we have got over 200.

"It is crazy what our fans do for us, but we are really thankful and love them for everything they do. We can not thank them enough."

Nurse Sarah Murphy believes the work done by the players of the Sharks has brought a smile lots of faces.

She said: "Due to the huge number of toys that have been generously donated this year we will be able to share them with other community areas.

"The community children's team, acorn house and the oak tree will also benefit."

