Play Brightcove video

Trains are now running again between Carlisle and Newcastle and to Skipton, following a freight train derailment which led to the closure of the lines.

The incident happened on 19 October, leaving passengers without direct services for almost two months.

Complex repairs were undertaken at Petteril Bridge Junction after trains carrying powdered cement came off the tracks.

The first service for Newcastle departed Carlisle station at 5:57am this morning.

More than 25,000 hours of work has taken place to get the railway restored so trains can run again.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: "We have been working very hard with Network Rail to reopen the railway at Petteril bridge following the freight train derailment in October.

"We’d like to thank our customers for being patient during this disruption and everyone involved in getting our passengers moving again."

Sharon Kennedy, Environment Agency environment manager, said: "The Environment Agency incident response teams provided support to the initial rail incident and the ongoing recovery work to ensure minimum impact to the environment .

"This example shows how we can work together at pace to respond to a critical incident to support safe rail infrastructure, protect the environment and manage flood risk to the public."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...