A man's been warned he's likely to face jail for assaulting and strangling his ex-partner, and for throwing and kicking a dog.

Richard Dobinson, 37, from Leeds, admitted four offences while appearing at Carlisle Crown Court on 8 December.

Appearing remotely over video link from custody, he pleaded guilty to one common assault on his ex-partner, committed on 1 May, and two other offences of actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation from 27 July.

In addition, Dobinson pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a dog, on 15 August.

This involved him "kicking and throwing it" in the Great Clifton area of Cumbria, the court heard.

Recorder Michael Blakey noted another judge had already directed that a pre-sentence report should be prepared before Dobinson receives his punishment.

In the meantime, Dobinson was remanded in custody.

Adjourning the case, Recorder Blakey told Dobinson, of Burnsall Grange, Leeds: "You have pleaded guilty to serious offences for which you will be sentenced in due course."

The judge added: "The likelihood is that you will receive an immediate custodial sentence."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...