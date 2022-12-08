A copy of 'the rarest Harry Potter book ever seen' is expected to sell for up to £10,000 at auction.

Owner Chloe Esslemont, 26, from Kirkbride, Cumbria won the leather-bound 15th anniversary edition of the Philosopher's Stone, signed by author J K Rowling back in 2012.

Aged 16 at the time, she had to write a letter explaining why she loved the franchise so much, complete with drawings and doodles.

She said: "I can’t remember how long it took me to create my entry. My mum worked at a library at the time and told me about the competition.

"I wrote about how I loved the minutiae of detail in the Potter books which became important in later novels."

Now that prize, branded one of the rarest Potter books ever seen by Hansons Auctioneers, is set to go under the hammer on 16 December with a guide price of £5,000 to £10,000.

Chloe added: "I’ve kept the book wrapped up in the attic for years.

"I still like the Potter books but I won this prize 10 years ago, it’s been gathering dust and the money would be useful now."

Hansons’ books expert Jim Spencer, who has won global recognition for rare Potter finds, said: "Technically, this is the rarest Harry Potter book I have ever handled – and I have assessed hundreds.

"The rarest and most valuable Potter book to own is generally regarded as being one of the original 500 hardback copies of Philosopher’s Stone from the first-ever print run in 1997.

"I have found 18 of those so far and the highest hammer price achieved to date is £69,000. I’ve also had lots of paperback first issues, and recent ones have fetched £7,500-8,000.

"But this new find is particularly scarce as it’s one of only 15 books specially published to mark the 15th anniversary of the Potter phenomenon.

A copy of 'the rarest Harry Potter book ever seen' is expected to sell for up to £10,000 at auction.

"I travelled from the Midlands to Cumbria, to collect it. As soon as the enquiry came through, I was warming the engine to go and see it!

"The value is completely unknown. I haven’t found another one for sale, or having sold, anywhere.

"I don’t even think there’s even a picture of one online! I’m guiding broadly at £5,000-10,000 but who knows what will happen if two or more people are determined to own it."

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: