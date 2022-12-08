Britain's curling stars won two prestigious awards at an event in Edinburgh last night.

The Scottish Sport Awards recognised an unprecedented season of success for British Curling by handing the Team of the Year Award to Team GB women, who claimed Britain's only gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team skipper Eve Muirhead attended the ceremony with her teammate Mili Smith and Stranraer's Vicky Wright and Hailey Duff who all helped to defeat Japan in the final to land Team GB on top of the podium.

She said: "We are really excited to get an award at the Scottish Sports Awards when you are up against so many great contenders," said Eve Muirhead at the event.

"You are surrounded by absolute legends in that room and for us to be named Team of the Year is really, really special after what for us was a really fantastic 2022."

British Curling’s Olympic Head Coach, David Murdoch, was also recognised, taking home the Coach of the Year Award.

An Olympian himself, Mr Murdoch has presided over the most successful Olympic Games for British curling, as well as historic successes with back-to-back World Mixed Doubles titles and gold for men and women at the same European Championships for the first time.

He said: "It is a huge honour. I am just so delighted to receive this on behalf of the athletes and the great staff that we have.

"It has been a real team effort by everyone to put in the work especially given the challenges of covid.

"But we all pulled together and the athletes were magnificent delivering on the world stage. It is always a challenge to come off something so great and the next four years is going to be challenging for us again.

"But we have set the bar high and we have to keep up there and push forward and replicate that in four years time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...