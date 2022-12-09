An animal charity says it's struggling to cope with the increase in abandoned animals amidst the cost of living crisis.

Mossburn Farm in Lockerbie currently has more than 100 animals, many of whom are elderly and in need of constant care.

As well as seeing more people struggling to keep up with the costs of looking after animals, it's also seen its own bills shoot up.

Animal Therapist Asham Rostron said: "Hay has gone up - it's about £5 a bag. We use about seven or eight bales a day plus hay for straw for making their beds.

"Bags of feed have increased by about £2 and we use about 75 bags every six weeks, so we are seeing such a huge impact on costs there."

Management at the volunteer-run farm feel the cost of living crisis is leaving their sector under increased pressure.

"We are noticing people are asking for more help, saying can we take their animals in, but we are at capacity at the moment," Asham said.

"We have to leave some space free in case of emergencies and extreme cases so we can accommodate that, but it is getting quite challenging, regarding donations we aren't getting in as many as before but again we understand that."

Retired accountant Anne Carpenter continues to donate to the cause, and is encouraging others to do the same.

She said: "Even a little will help, even £5 or £10 will help. I am all for helping animal charities on that basis."

The RSPCA is warning that animal owners should seek help first and use pet food banks if needed instead of dumping animals this Christmas.

