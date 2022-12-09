Firefighters across Cumbria have treated care home residents to their first outings since the pandemic began by serving up a Christmas lunch.

Carlisle East fire station welcomed a group from Burnrigg Court, while Workington Community fire station hosted Richmond Park.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rick Ogen says they wanted to spread some "festive joy".

Carlisle East fire station hosted residents for a Christmas lunch. Credit: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: "Both lunches were a great opportunity to spend time with the residents and cook a festive spread for them.

"This was the first time some of the residents have taken a trip outside of the care home since before the Covid pandemic, so it was really nice to be able to do this for them.

"We even got to help celebrate one gentleman’s 91st birthday at the Carlisle event."

Now they're hoping to make it an annual tradition.