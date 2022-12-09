Saturday's Cumbria derby has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Referee Andrew Kitchen deemed the surface unplayable for the weekend clash at Brunton Park.

Carlisle United, currently occupying fifth place in the League Two table, were set to host fourth place Barrow in a promotion clash.

Carlisle state that they had the pitch covered from Tuesday afternoon as temperatures plummeted throughout this week.

With temperatures set to remain below freezing throughout the rest of the week there was little hope to get the game on for 1pm on Saturday.

Carlisle state that they will announce details of the new fixture date as soon as it has been agreed.

