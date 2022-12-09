Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson said he feels a "sense of pride" in watching the current England side progress at the World Cup.

Simpson was heavily involved in the England youth setup earlier in his career, leading the Under 20s to World Cup success.

England take on current World Cup holders France in the quarter-final of the tournament on Saturday, hoping to make it to the last four.

Simpson said he feels great pride for his involvement in the development of the current England side.

He said: "When I watch any England team, whether it is football, cricket, rugby I get a sense of pride because I am a real passionate England supporter.

"Knowing that I have played a really small part in their development in international football, obviously gives me a great feeling of satisfaction.

"I will definitely be satisfied for the players, but for Gareth Southgate, for Steve Holland. If we can go on and achieve something it will be brilliant for our country."

Simpson believes that Southgate is the right man to lead England forward, regardless of what happens in the rest of this tournament, he said: "I have got to say I am one of Gareth’s biggest fans.

"I think he has been fantastic since working in St George’s Park with him, I know the work that he has put in behind the scenes to try and create the environment and culture to make sure everyone goes about their business properly.

"He makes it more of a club environment. I think he has done a brilliant job."

Simpson has urged the current crop of England stars not to throw away the opportunity to win silverware, he said: "Phil Foden is like a street kid he just loves playing football, Bukayo is a really talented player.

"We have some really talented young players and hopefully they will show it in this World Cup and not wait another four years for another World Cup or another two years for the Euro’s.

"I will be watching it [the match] at home, I like to get settled at home and I am looking forward to Saturday evening.”

