Proposals are being sought to redevelop the site of a demolished hotel which has been effectively ownerless for several years.

The former Central Plaza Hotel, in Carlisle city centre, was cleared out and demolished during 2020.

Funding has now been secured through the UK Government's Future High Street scheme which will help facilitate the redevelopment of the site.

The site is immediately opposite the University of Cumbria's new Citadel Campus, which is expected to be completed in 2026 and will base approximately 3,000 students.

The £50m worth of funding is being provided for the new campus from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

In addition, Borderlands has provided £20m funding for the Citadel Railway Station transformation.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, said: "With £70 million secured for redevelopment for the citadels and train station, there’s a great opportunity for a developer to bring forward a new economic use for the site and be part of the regeneration of this part of the city centre.

"We want to secure an investor for the site and are working with CBRE [property consultant] to make this happen."

The remains of the Central Plaza Hotel Credit: ITV Border

The City Council state they are willing to consider all redevelopment proposals of the site, subject to planning, with a particular focus on high quality and sustainable development which is considered complementary to the surrounding area and regeneration efforts.

The process will be split into two stages, with the first stage inviting expressions of interest and the second stage inviting formal proposals.

The deadline for Stage 1 submissions is 5pm on Tuesday 31 January 2023. Submissions are to be made via CBRE in Manchester as retained agent.

