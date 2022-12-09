Three men have been jailed for their involvement in a £250,000 cannabis factory in a former South Cumbria nightclub.

Emiljano Marku, and Geg Gjegjaj, both aged 21, and 23-year-old Trandafilos Mhilli received nine month jail terms following a trial at Carlisle Crown Court.

The factory, in Millom, was set up across eight rooms of the venue - formerly known as The Ritz - which had been converted for the production of cannabis.

There was a single crop comprising 297 plants, all at the same stage of growth and all 1.2 to 1.3 metres tall.

Police were initially contacted on 7 October after a passer-by reported a strong smell of the drug outside the derelict building on Crown Street.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how officers executed a warrant two days later.

Photographs showed the cannabis factory set-up with fertiliser being used, significant re-wiring of electricity at the property, and other equipment, including lights and timers, in place.

The estimated yield of the crop was between 8.3kg and 24.9kg with a potential street value of £83,000, up to £250,000.

"It is plain that these men were performing a role, under direction, as gardeners," said prosecutor Andrew Evans.

During their sentencing hearing, defence lawyers told how all three men were transported by taxi to Millom.

Only on arrival did they realise the nature of the illegal work they were being asked to do, and then did it for a number of months, the court heard.

Passing sentence, Recorder Michael Blakey told the trio, each of no fixed abode: "It clearly was an operation capable of producing significant quantities of cannabis."

He added: "You were taken advantage of by criminals more sophisticated than you and effectively put to work in Millom on this cannabis farm."

