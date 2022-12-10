A couple who are planning to walk the entire coastline of the British Isles have completed their navigation of Scotland’s shoreline.

Daniel McNeil set off from his home in Dumfries in March 2021. He was joined that November by his now-girlfriend Charlotte Brook.

The pair have now walked not just the coast of mainland Scotland, but all the Scottish islands as well.

They expect the challenge, which is raising funds for the armed forces charity SSAFA and Women’s Aid, to take another two and a half years.

The pair have now reached Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Miss Brook said the paid had “met a lot of kind people along the way, which has helped us to get through it.

She that the couple had "been offered accommodation, meals and just had people stopping us and telling us ‘well done’.”

They have now raised more than £11,000 pounds for the two charities.

Mr McNeil said that while raising “as much money as we can” for the charities was part of the purpose of the challenge, the pair also hoped to motivate others as well.

“The main purpose of this walk is to try and inspire and empower a lot of people. I feel like we're hurting quite a lot with things that are going on, and it's just trying to get people to go back to nature. That's really the main objective of this walk.”

He added that they were both pleased to have now arrived in England, not least because the terrain is easier.

"I can tell you, it's a lot flatter,” he said, “but the beaches are absolutely wonderful. And some of the castles that England has are magnificent. I've really enjoyed my time here in Northumberland so far."

