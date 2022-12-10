A man has died following a crash in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police attended a report of a road traffic collision in Well Lane to the north of the city on Friday 9 December.

The incident involved two cars – a Toyota and an Audi – and occurred at around 4.10pm.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 60s, subsequently died.

Cumbria Police have commenced an investigation and would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed what occurred but is yet to come forward to do so.

