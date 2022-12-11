Westminster diary: More coal mine reaction, rail timetable changes & more

Reaction to the government's decision on Wednesday to give the go-ahead to plans for a new coal mine in West Cumbria continues to come in from near and far.

There was a protest and counter-protest in Whitehaven on Saturday, while the US climate envoy John Kerry said he wants to keep an eye "on exactly what the emissions implications are going to be."

I wrote at length during the week on the political calculations around the project's approval, but there's some more fallout worth mentioning now.

Things got a bit farcical in the House of Commons on Thursday, after Communities Secretary Michael Gove gave a statement about his decision on the mine.

He had not provided full copies of his speech to the opposition and the Speaker - who said that was against the ministerial code and "not the way to do good government", suspended proceedings twice and then put other business first while a transcript was produced and MPs finally got the chance to ask questions.

It all served to draw more attention to the controversial decision, which the government had been trying to get out without too much fuss.

In the Commons and elsewhere, national Labour figures are clearly condemning the mine - but local party figures have found it more complicated.

On Thursday, Mark Fryer, the leader of the shadow Cumberland Council (which will take over in April when Cumbria moves to a unitary system of local government) put out a statement that seemed determined not to come down on either side.

He said the mine company must ensure the "promised economic benefits from this mine [are] delivered", and that the council would work with them to "help manage and mitigate against ... any environmental impacts and concerns."

But then on Friday, Cllr Fryer wrote a joint article for the local newspaper with Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband, in which they clearly came down against the project, saying: "The proposed mine in Cumbria, if it is ever built, would be obsolete by the 2030s and 2040s at the latest, because of changes to the global steel industry which is rapidly moving towards clean steel production."

Mr Miliband has also said a future Labour government would try to stop the mine from opening.

The next general election must be held by January 2025, and his party is currently riding high in the opinion polls.

But West Cumbria's constituencies (which are due to be reshaped under the boundary review) will be keenly fought over, and the project has consistently had a lot of support locally.

On Monday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer published ideas drawn up by the former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, dramatically entitled: 'A New Britain.'

They proposed creating "regional clusters of connected industries", and mentioned digital innovations to the dairy industry in Cumbria and South West Scotland as an example.

The most high-profile plan is replacing the House of Lords with an elected 'Assembly of the Nations and Regions'.

They also suggested the Scottish Government could make international agreements on devolved issues.

Labour say their vision presents a middle ground between Scottish independence and the status quo - but they want to get feedback on the ideas first, before they're even party policy.

On Tuesday, SNP MPs voted in Stephen Flynn as the new leader of their Westminster group.

The Aberdeen South MP beat Alison Thewliss in the race to replace Ian Blackford, who announced last week he was stepping aside after five years in the role.

Mr Flynn is not close to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and has had to play down signs of splits within the party, though this change may also be useful in creating a sense of renewal within the independence movement.

On Wednesday, the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale MP David Mundell was among the Conservatives pushing the UK government to ensure people have access to free cashpoints.

He signed an amendment to the Financial Services & Markets Bill, and argued in the Commons: "We cannot simply move in an unstructured way to a cashless society. We are not ready for that... about 8 million people, whether they are rural dwellers or those living in deprived areas, rely on cash and will continue to do so."

The amendment was defeated, but Treasury minister Andrew Griffith said the government accepts that diminishing access to free cash machines "is a problem, and there is a firm expectation on the industry to help us address it."

Finally, rail users in our region will be hoping that the timetable changes introduced today (Sunday 11 December) will be a big step towards ending months of disruption and reduced services.

RMT union strikes on Sunday and Monday that were due to affect Avanti West Coast trains have been called off, but there are more national rail strikes from Tuesday.

On Wednesday, MPs on the Transport Committee will question officials from Avanti West Coast, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express, and are certain to give them a hard time.

Watch the latest regional political debate on Around the House: