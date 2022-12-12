Two pensioners who died in crash on A7 in Scottish Borders have been named

Police Scotland have confirmed the names of the man and woman who died following a road crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk, on Saturday 26 November 2022.

Henry Keith Holmes, 90, and 79-year-old Janette Tait, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place on the A7 at the junction with the B7060, involving a Ford Fiesta and Honda Jazz.

Mr Holmes, known as Keith, from Melrose, was the driver and only occupant of the Honda Jazz.

Mrs Tait, from Selkirk, was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta.

The 81-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he remains.

Families of both Mr Holmes and Mrs Tait have issued tributes:

“Henry Keith Holmes, known as Keith was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his family and the community he served in Galashiels for over 30 years as a pharmacist at Holme's The Chemist.”

Mrs Tait’s family said in a statement: “Janette will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She was a loving wife and mother and was a wonderful grandmother to her three grandchildren.”

Sergeant Iain McIntyre, Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the man and woman who died and our enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is also asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2079 of Saturday 26 November, 2022.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...