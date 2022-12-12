A major search operation was undertaken at Siddick Ponds in Workington following reports that two boys had fallen through the ice.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service crews from Workington and Whitehaven were called to the nature reserve at around 3:45pm on Sunday 11 December after receiving reports from a member of the public who believed they had seen one of the boys fall into the frozen water.Working alongside Cumbria Police, North West Ambulance Service, the HM Coastguard helicopter, Maryport Rescue and voluntary organisation West Cumbria Search & Animal Rescue, a thorough search of the nature reserve was carried out.

The boys involved were identified and spoken to by the fire service. It is believed that one of the boys partially fell through the ice, however he did not fully enter the water.Rick Ogden, Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said: “On behalf of all the emergency services, I’m very pleased that the outcome from the incident yesterday was positive and no one was seriously injured or required rescuing.

"I do however want to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers of walking out onto ice. With temperatures set to remain very cold, struggling to get above freezing over the coming days, many ponds and other stretches of water are at risk of freezing.

"Whilst they may look solid from the surface and tempting to step on, they can be extremely dangerous and very unlikely to hold your weight.“Parents, please speak to your children to warn them of the potential consequences if someone goes through into the frozen water. Please also keep pets on leads when near frozen water and don’t throw objects onto the ice for them to retrieve.“If you see anyone in difficultly please call 999 immediately. Reassure them but don’t attempt to rescue them as you could become the next casualty.”

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “At this time, police enquiries have not established anybody being unaccounted for. Officers have located and spoken with a group of boys with their parents – one of whose leg briefly broke through the ice but he did not fall in.

"Searches have now concluded with no evidence at this time of anyone having fallen through the ice.

"The emergency services would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers of walking out on to ice and urge parents to speak to their children to warn them of the potential consequences if someone goes through into the frozen water.”

The incident follows the news that three boys aged 11, 10 and eight have died after falling into a frozen lake in Babbs Mill Park in Solihull on Sunday 11 December.

