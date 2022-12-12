A woman who stole almost £90,000 from her businessman boyfriend to fund a gambling addiction, while also heavily in debt, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Susan Adams, 52, of Gray Street in Workington, was employed as a bookkeeper for Robert Scott’s two businesses - one specialising in joinery and kitchen fitting; the other in home renovations.

Her role was to look after accounts, which by Mr Scott’s own admission, he "didn’t pay a great deal of attention to," Carlisle Crown Court heard on Monday 12 December.

She was trusted to look after payments of bills and suppliers, and her only permission was to withdraw her agreed wages.

Mr Scott and Ms Adams began a relationship in 2017.

However, Mr Scott was alerted by his building society in May 2018 to funds in a business account being down to £400, when he knew there should have been thousands of pounds in there.

Gerard Rogerson, prosecuting, said: "Mr Scott confronted Miss Adams. She admitted stealing money, telling him she had a problem with gambling."

Money had been taken out regularly, with the theft totalling £88,719.86, and attempts were made to disguise the withdrawals by wrongly referencing some of Mr Scott’s suppliers.

Ms Adams had also taken out a Capital One credit card in Mr Scott's name and made a number of unauthorised payments from company bank accounts.

Interrogation of her own finances showed the majority of the stolen money was spent on online gambling sites.

"I’m guilty for taking the money," Ms Adams stated, revealing she was also £30,000 in debt when their relationship began.

"I didn’t know it was that much. He just trusted me. I broke his trust. I got myself into a complete mess."

Ms Adams admitted theft and fraud.

In an impact statement, Mr Scott said Ms Adams had "raided" his pension pot, meaning he had to keep working six or seven days a week during the past four years.

He didn’t believe Adams "took the money for the money," accepting instead she had a gambling addiction.

Mr Scott believed it was important for Adams to be "taught a lesson" to prevent further offending, but said that prison would not be fair on her teenage daughter, for whom Ms Adam's was the sole carer.

Judge Richard Archer noted a long period of time had passed since the theft. Adams was a woman of previous good character, had not offended since and had sought assistance to overcome her gambling habit.

"She has not had a bet for a number of years," said her solicitor, Sean Harkin.

Judge Archer suspended a 20-month jail term for 18 months and imposed a three-month, electronically monitored night time curfew.

"You knew that you were doing wrong," said the judge.

"You knew that you were doing wrong each and every time you went into Mr Scott’s bank account or applied for a credit card in his name or purported to pay suppliers, when money was being siphoned into accounts controlled by you."

