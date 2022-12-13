On tonight's programme - as the big freeze adds to the pressures on the NHS a senior consultant warns the service faces a perfect storm this winter with staff shortages putting lives at risk. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Also tonight - days of disruption ahead on the country's trains as staff at network rail begin another round of strike action. Scotland's senior law officer tells MSPs the man accused of building the bomb that downed Pan Am flight one oh three over Lockerbie was transferred lawfully to face trial in the United States. And we look ahead to Thursday's draft Scottish budget with Emma Congreve the Deputy Director of the think tank the Fraser of Allander Institute.

