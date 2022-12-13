A level three cold weather alert will remain in place throughout Cumbria until at least Friday.

The Met Office operates a cold weather health watch system in England which runs from 1 November till 31 March every year.

The system, which features levels one to four, has been trigged to keep the amber warning in place.

Temperatures are set to fall to as low as minus seven in Carlisle.

The cold weather presents a risk to those vulnerable in society with temperatures throughout the region struggling to climb above freezing.

With the level three warning remaining in place, many people have been utilising warm spaces.

Rising electricity costs coupled with the cold weather has led people to be concerned at the financial impact of heating their homes.

Due to the severe cold weather impacting residents throughout Cumbria the Met Office has released this advice for people.

Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.

Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls and stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts on the Met Office website

If you want more information about how cold weather can affect your health please visit www.nhs.uk. If you are concerned about your health or somebody you care for, advice can be obtained from www.nhs.uk/winterhealth, NHS 111 or your local pharmacist.

More information can be found at the Cold Weather Plan for England page

