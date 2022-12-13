Five people have been arrested following a police investigation which led to the seizure of £25,000 worth of cocaine.

Detectives were investigating a suspected drugs conspiracy in the Carlisle area.

Search warrants were executed by Cumbria Constabulary in both Carlisle and in the Scottish Borders.

During these searches £10,000 in cash was also recovered.

The five men were all arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

They include a 43-year-old and a 49-year-old from Carlisle and three men aged 37, 39 and 56 from Jedburgh.

The warrants were executed on Thursday, 8 December. All five were bailed while enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...