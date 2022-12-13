People who live in Carlisle are being urged not to fly-tip this Christmas.

The city council says "several tonnes" of rubbish were fly-tipped over the festive period last year.

A fixed penalty fine of up to £400 may be issued if anyone is caught. An offender can also be sent to prison if convicted in court, and receive an unlimited fine.

In a statement, the council said: "If you make a visit to one of the council’s recycling bring sites this Christmas please be advised that leaving items including bags of clothing and cardboard on the ground near the bins will be classed as fly-tipping.

"Visitors are reminded that if the bins/cages are full then they should take their items home and come back another day.

"Signage is in place at the bring sites advising of this."

What is fly-tipping?

Fly-tipping is illegal dumping of liquid or solid waste on land or in water. The waste is usually dumped to avoid disposal costs.

Enforcement officers will be patrolling the bring sites throughout the festive period and CCTV may be in operation at some of the sights.

Cllr Nigel Christian, from Environment and Transport, said: "Although we pick up recycling from our recycling sites on a more regular basis over the festive period - in some cases every day - the collection points can be extremely busy.

"We urge residents to be patient and not to dump their excess recycling or refuse.

"Even if they are recyclable material if they are put next to recycling cages or bins, they are classed as fly-tipping and a fine could be issued. We’ll be increasing our patrols of the sites and CCTV may be operation."

All sites will be closing at 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and will be closed on Sunday 25 December, Monday 26 December and Sunday 1 January.

