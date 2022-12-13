The man who saved the place which inspired Peter Pan's Neverland from being bulldozed has died.

Roger Windsor MBE and a team of activists stopped bulldozers ready to demolish Moat Brae, in Dumfries, where J.M. Barrie got his inspiration for Peter Pan.

As the 2000s came to a close it looked as though the story of the house that was the birthplace to Neverland would also come to an end.

Mr Windsor ensured the house was saved for future generations and the statue of Peter Pan that stands guard over J. M. Barrie’s legacy in the Neverland Discovery Garden was his and his wife Maxine’s gift to Moat Brae.

The couple moved to Dumfries in 1992. They had travelled extensively, with Mr Windsor working as a large animal vet in 42 countries around the world.

Paying tribute to Mr Windsor, Moat Brae patron Joanna Lumley said: "Bless his dear, giant heart.

"He was an extraordinary and one-off character, wise and charming, and brave and clever, and very, very funny. I thought the world of him.

"Moat Brae owes its existence to him."

A statement from Moat Brae said: "We are honoured that Roger’s family held his wake at Moat Brae and generously invited donations to Moat Brae in place of flowers, to help us keep Roger’s vision alive for generations to come.

"Our thoughts are with Roger’s widow Maxine, his daughter Claire, his son's Guy and Richard and his grandchildren at this time."

His funeral was held at St Johns Church, Dumfries, on Monday 12 December, followed by a party to celebrate his life at Moat Brae.

