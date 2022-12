A man in his 80s has died after a collision on the A595.

Emergency services were called just before quarter to five in the evening (Tuesday 13th December) following reports of a collision between a Citroen van and a pedestrian at Orton Grange roundabout on the A595.

The pedestrian – from the Wigton area – was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is now being urged to contact Cumbria Police.